LIST: Labor Day 2023 activities in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Various groups will hold activities in the days leading up to and on Labor Day on Monday, May 1.

Following the unified call for jobs for all, living wages, the end to contractualization, and the upholding of workers’ rights, these activities aim to bring attention to labor rights issues in the Philippines.

Here is a running list of Labor Day events and activities that will take place on May 1:

Art production and discussion groups

Panday Sining Makati, a multidisciplinary collective of artists for the masses, is inviting Makati Youth to participate in the production of placards on Sunday, April 30, from 9 am to 2 pm. The placards will be used for the protest on May 1.

Aside from art production, Panday Sining Makati will also hold discussions on neoliberalism on the same day.

SAHOD, ITAAS!

PRESYO, IBABA!



Bilang paghahanda sa Pandaigdigang Araw ng Manggagawa, inaanyayahan ang Makati Youth ngayong April 30 (Sunday) para sa gagawing production work/placard making.



Mag-register lamang sa volunteer link: https://t.co/qmeOybkvd8#MayoUno2023#SahodItaas pic.twitter.com/yuUtQNg7t4 — Panday Sining Makati (@PandaySiningMKT) April 25, 2023

DIWA Vito Cruz, a national democratic mass organization founded by senior high school students from around Vito Cruz, Manila, is also organizing art production and discussion groups on Sunday at 1 pm.

In preparation for Mayo Uno, the Lasallian Youth is invited to participate in their call for wage hikes and regularization.

KASAMA ANG KABATAAN sa laban ng mga Manggagawa!



Inaanyayahan ang Lasallian Youth sa series ng discussion groups at art production, bilang paghahanda sa darating na #MayoUno2023.



Itangahal natin ang panawagang #SahodItaas #PresyoIbaba ! pic.twitter.com/iwwaRtJERj — DIWA Vito Cruz (@diwaVC) April 26, 2023

Protests

More than 10,000 employees will march from España to Mendiola on Monday as part of a protest organized by the All Philippine Trade Unions (APTU) to call for wage hikes, the abolition of contractualization, and the full recognition of their right to unionize.

APTU is an organized coalition composed of the Nagkaisa! Labor Coalition, Kilusang Mayo Uno, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, and a host of other trade union centers and confederations.

Solidarity ride for laborers

QCklista, a nonprofit organization composed of a group of bike enthusiasts from Quezon City, together with alliances of commuters, pedestrians, and transport workers, PARA!, and the #MakeItSafer Movement group will organize a community solidarity ride for laborers who commute by bike on a daily basis to support their fight for livable pay and a more efficient public transit system.

The groups will assemble along Agham Road in Quezon City at 6 am on Monday and ride to Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

🚴🏻‍♂️ JOIN THE LABOR DAY BIKE RIDE FOR WAGE HIKE 🚴🏻‍♂️

A Community Solidarity Ride for Labor Workers

May 1, 2023 Monday 6:00 AM



Ride-Out: 6:30 AM

Assembly: Agham Road, Quezon City

End-point: Liwasang Bonifacio, City of Manila pic.twitter.com/gOeUl3y2Mn — 게임보이 🎮🚧🚴🏻‍♂️💨🚧 #ProPeopleTransport (@japeniel) April 25, 2023

Do you know of other activities or events scheduled for this year's Labor Day celebration? You may send details to move.ph@rappler.com.

