LIST: Donation drives and initiatives for farmers affected by El Niño

Help farmers weather the storm of El Niño by donating

MANILA, Philippines—With agricultural losses of approximately P5.9 billion attributed to the El Niño phenomenon as recorded by the Department of Agriculture (DA), interest groups in the country launched donation drives to extend help to farmers, fisherfolks, and communities whose livelihoods have been affected.

To lend a hand to these farmers who struggle every day to ensure that we are fed, here is a running list of donation drives initiated by advocacy groups in the country:

Agham National – Advocates of Science and Technology for the People

Agham National – Advocates of Science and Technology for the People sets up a donation campaign to aid farmers, fisherfolk, and peasant women in Bulacan, Cagayan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

For monetary donations, kindly scan the QR code attached below:

🌾 CALL FOR DONATIONS FOR EL NIÑO AFFECTED COMMUNITIES 🌾



The relief drive will raise funds to support El Niño-affected communities in the provinces of Bulacan, Cagayan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.



For cash donations, you may scan the QR code below. pic.twitter.com/u8xLXxUlEm — Agham National (@AghamNasyunal) April 23, 2024

As for in-kind donations, you may deliver them to the Brigada Kalikasan Office at 26 Matulungin St., Brgy. Central, Quezon City. The organization is also offering standard relief packs, interested donors may purchase them for P600.

Agham Youth National – Advocates of Science & Technology for the People

Agham Youth National is accepting monetary donations to help farmers whose crops are troubled due to the continuous heat. You may send them through the following:

GCash: 09988507352 – Benjamin Ardee Guerrero

BDO: 013170001005 – Benjamin Ardee Guerrero

PAYPAL: @ardeeG – Benjamin Ardee Guerrero

Alliance of Concerned Teachers – Philippines

ACT – Philippines conducts ‘TULONG GURO: Donation Drive’ for farmers in Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog. You may send your monetary donations to GCash via 09563846931.

For in-kind donations, you may message the Facebook page of ACT-Philippines to know more details about their drop-off points.

Meanwhile, ACT-NCR is also accepting cash donations on GCash via 0995 925 2245 (ACT NCR UNION).

Consortium for People’s Development – Disaster Response

Consortium for People’s Development – Disaster Response calls for a relief drive in response to the effects of the current climate pattern.

You may send monetary donations through the following:

GCash: 09953409136

BPI peso account: 9593-0095-45

Account name: Consortium for People’s Development -Disaster Response Inc.

BPI dollar account: 9594-0027-81

SWIFT Code: BOPIPHMM

For more details, you may contact the organization at 09953409136 or through their Facebook page.

Courage National Office

The Confederation for Unity, Recognition, and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE) establishes ‘TULONG KAWANI’, a donation drive for farmers in Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog.

All proceeds will go to areas of top priority. It includes the following:

Bulacan: 475 families in San Jose Del Monte and Malolos

Cagayan: 250 families

Oriental Mindoro: 2,428 families

For cash donations, you may send them to BPI account number 304-359-2962.

For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at 62B Yale Street, Brgy. E. Rodriguez, Cubao, Quezon City. If you have inquiries or concerns, you may contact 09631112132.

Katribu Youth

Katribu Youth along with several organizations, accepts monetary and in-kind donations through the ‘Patak para sa Naglalaman ng Ating Sikmura,’ initiative.

You may send in your cash donations by scanning the QR code below:

Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc.

The Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc. initiates relief operations for the farming and fisherfolk sectors in Ajuy, Iloilo. To help mitigate the losses to their livelihood, you may give monetary donations here:

GCash: 09101276822

BPI: Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc. | 009243-2700-89

Youth Advocates for Climate Action in the Philippines

The Youth Advocates for Climate Action in the Philippines calls for donations for affected communities in Southern Luzon. You can sponsor a relief pack for the price of P600 pesos.

You may also send cash donation through the following:

GCash: 09182423575 – Alab Mirasol Ayroso

BDO: 006520157928 – Alab Mirasol Ayroso

Paypal: Paypal.me/firesunflower

– Allaine Kate A. Leda/Rappler.com

If you know of any other donation drives dedicated to helping farmers and vulnerable sectors who are affected by El Niño, email us at move.ph@rappler.com.

Allaine Kate A. Leda is a Rappler intern from West Visayas State University – Main Campus. She is currently a fourth-year student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.