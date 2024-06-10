LIST: Philippine Independence Day 2024 activities, protests

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a running list of activities organized by groups across the country and abroad celebrating the 126th Independence Day of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Several groups in the Philippines and abroad are taking events to parks, museums, and streets to celebrate the country’s 126th Independence Day on June 12.

This year, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines has set the national theme to “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan,” (Freedom. Future. History.) and will spearhead a week-long set of activities featuring concerts, parades, and bazaars, among others, in parts of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

One of these is the anticipated flag-raising ceremony which will be led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, June 12, 8 am, at the Independence flagpole in Rizal Park, Manila. This will be followed by “Parada ng Kalayaan,” which will be open to the public at 3 pm, at the Quirino Grandstand.

Here are upcoming events and programs throughout June to mark the 126th Independence Day of the Philippines:

Fairs, bazaars

Cultural events, exhibits

Gateway Gallery, in partnership with the Filipino Heritage Festival Inc., will exhibit the works of National Artist for the Visual Arts in 2018 Larry Alcala in “Larry Alcala: Slices of Life, Wit, and Humor,” to showcase his political cartoons, from June 4 to June 30 at the Gateway Gallery, Araneta City, Quezon City.

Manila Clock Tower Museum launches five simultaneous exhibits from various local artists to celebrate Independence Day and Manila Day, at the Manila City Hall. All exhibits will be open to the public until Wednesday, July 31.

Moadto Strip Mall, in collaboration with the Center for Culture and Arts Development Bohol, and Bohol Arts and Culture Heritage Council, organizes an exhibit titled, ‘Revisiting Independence: A Boholano Artistic Experience,’ to highlight the works and historical significance of various Boholano artists. This will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 10 am to 10 pm at the Moadto Strip Mall in Panglao, Bohol. Admission is free.

Renacimiento Manila celebrates Independence Day and Manila Day, through a month-long set of activities featuring heritage walks and tours in famous Manila spots, from June 9 to 29. Tickets range from P500 to P700, you may register via this link.

The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) will showcase traditional textiles and crafts of over 80 local artisans in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao through an exhibit titled, “Likha 3: Likha ko, Lahi ko.” This is open to the public from June 7 to 12, from 9 am to 5 pm, at the PICC Forum 2 and 3 in Pasay City. Admission is free.

Events abroad

TV Network CLTV36, in partnership with London Barrio Fiesta LTD, will host the ‘2024 UK Tour Comedy Show: Donekla Laughter in Tandem’ as part of the London Barrio Fiesta’s week-long fair, from June 22 to 23, 10 am to 7 pm, at Lampton Park, Hounslow Central Station. Purchase your tickets here.

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Chapter of Anakbayan invites everyone to join The “Hindipendence Day” rally to address the presence of the US and China in the Philippines, on Wednesday, June 12, 6 pm at the Philippine Consulate in Chicago. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask for safety.

Job fairs

The Department of Manpower Development and Placement of the Cebu City Government will conduct the “Kalayaan Job Fair” on June 12, from 8 am to 5 pm, at the SM Seaside City in Cebu.

The Department of Migrant Workers will conduct an Independence Day Job Fair 2024 on June 12, from 9 am to 4 pm, at Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas Avenue in Quezon City.

SM Supermalls will conduct a nationwide ‘Trabaho para sa Super Pinoys: Job Fair’ on June 12, with more than 70 simultaneous job fairs that aim to generate jobs and empower Filipinos. Click here to see the participating SM Malls.

Protests

Transport group Manibela, is holding a three-day mobilization against the alleged violations of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) towards unconsolidated jeepney drivers. The protest will start on Monday, June 10, and will wrap-up on June 12.

– with reports from Hailie Tolentino and Gab Vizcarra/Rappler.com

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of Independence Day this year? Email us at move.ph@rappler.com or share them at the volunteer-opportunities chat room in the Rappler Communities app.

Hailie Tolentino is a Rappler Intern from Far Eastern University. She is an incoming senior taking up Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Currently, she is a News and Editorial writer for IAS Paragon, the official student publication of the FEU Institute of Arts and Sciences.

Gab Vizcarra is a Rappler intern from Far Eastern University Manila. She is currently an Interdisciplinary Studies student under the Urban Spaces and Transitions track. She serves her academic department as part of the FEU Interdisciplinary Studies Society.