MovePH holds #VoicesFromTheRegions dialogue, workshop in Camiguin

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The third stop of #VoicesFromTheRegions dialogue and workshop on responsible digital citizenship is set to happen in Guinsiliban, Camiguin on Friday, August 25 at 8:30 am

MANILA, Philippines – How can the youth take part in creating a safe online environment? How can they use their voices for social good?

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, will be heading to Guinsiliban in the province of Camguin for a community dialogue and workshop on Friday, August 25 at 8:30 am.

The community initiative, dubbed “#VoicesFromTheRegions”, is a pilot project that aims to strengthen citizen engagement through dialogues and to highlight the importance of responsible digital citizenship in today’s online landscape.

The third stop of the #VoicesFromTheRegions is supported by the Community Solutions Program and is done in partnership with the Local Government Unit of Guinsiliban, Guinsiliban Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), and Tib-ong Kabataan Inc.

So far this year, MovePH and anti-disinformation initiative #FactsFirstPH have held these dialogues and workshops in Miagao, Iloilo and in Buenavista, Guimaras.

Participants will learn about responsible social media use and online civic engagement. The initiative will also touch on how to be more mindful of one’s information consumption habits, as well as tackle the roles and responsibilities of digital citizens, especially in voicing out issues that matter to them and their communities.

The event is free but slots are limited. If you are a resident of Camiguin aged 18 to 30 years old, register for the on-ground activity by signing up here or click the link below:

At least 30 participants will be selected to participate in the activities. After registering, kindly wait for the confirmation message from MovePH and its partners for the final details of the on-ground activities.

To know more about important issues in various local areas, Rappler also has a Voices from the Regions podcast. – Rappler.com