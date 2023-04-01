LIST: Pretty places to stay in for Holy Week and the rest of summer

MANILA, Philippines – If the rising heat is any indication, summer is definitely upon us. That, plus the upcoming Holy Week means it’s the perfect time for a quick getaway.

While many people take the Holy Week as a time to pray and reflect, others see the additional free days as an opportunity to go on a well-deserved break.

Wherever that break brings you, there are loads of accommodations around the country that are as pretty as they are peaceful – and who wouldn’t want to spend a few days in a place like that?

As the vacation days roll in, we round up a few homestays, AirBNBs, and resorts that’ll make your Holy Week – or the rest of your summer – relaxing, memorable, and picture-perfect.

Le Coq Bleu Baguio

Courtesy of Le Coq Bleu

If you truly want to feel at home in Baguio, you may want to check out this cozy homestay, run by Chantal, a French woman who has lived in the country for decades. Unlike typical tourist accommodations, you get to stay in a room in Chantal’s house where she lives with her husband and their four dogs. Her home was built with sustainability in mind, furnished and decorated with thrift store finds, which only add to its charm. Rooms come with breakfast – prepared and served by Chantal every morning, with a side of hearty conversation.

For more information, check out one of Le Coq Bleu’s listings on AirBNB.

Aleséa La Union

Photos courtesy of Alesea

This breezy villa in Baroro, La Union, is located right on the beach, which means guests get exclusive beach access and a killer view of La Union’s stunning sunsets. Made for barkadas or big families, Aleséa has three airconditioned bedrooms, an infinity pool, a jacuzzi, and an outdoor grill and bar, among other amenities. Those who are there for the surf will appreciate the villa’s proximity to the San Juan surfing area. And, proving it is every millennial’s idea of paradise, the villa’s modern tropical interiors will give you tons of backdrop options for your next travelgram, which you can post via their high-speed internet. Enough to make you say #blessed, yes?

Check out Aleséa’s AirBNB listing or their Instagram for more information.

The Musing Hill Tagaytay

Courtesy of The Musing Hill

With its pristine landscaping and elegant interiors, The Musing Hill elevates your Tagaytay getaway to a luxurious staycation. The vacation house has a heated infinity pool, an entertainment room with billiards and karaoke, and wide open spaces for all kinds of recreational activities, making it ideal for big groups looking for lots of leisure options. The place has a fire pit too – a prime spot for late-night bonding and great conversations (though maybe not in this summer heat).

For more information, check out The Musing Hill’s website.

Coco Cabana Romblon

Courtesy of Coco Cabana

This quaint guesthouse is tucked away in a relatively remote corner of Romblon Island that has a front row seat to stunning sunsets. Nestled in a well-kept garden, the property has several rooms – some of which open up to views of the Romblon seascape. The place has no shortage of areas where guests can relax and unwind – there’s a pool, a terrace, and a view deck built over a cliff right on the water. Guests can also get up close and personal with the marine life, with several snorkeling spots accessible from the guesthouse. The WiFi can be spotty, but that could also be a plus for those who are looking to truly disconnect from the grind.

If you want to know more, check out Coco Cabana’s Booking.com listing.

Camiguin Volcano Houses

Photos courtesy of Camiguin Volcano Houses

With seven volcanoes in one small island, Camiguin is exciting enough as it is, but perhaps even more so for guests who stay at Camiguin Volcano Houses. The accommodation is a modern-day kubo surrounded by a lush forest that you can view from practically any part of the house. It also has quirky features like a net bed, a stone kitchen, a view deck, a winding staircase, and a fireplace, making it extra Instagram-worthy.

Check out Camiguin Volcano Houses’ Booking.com listing to know more.

Jungle Hut Siquijor

Courtesy of The Jungle Hut

The Jungle Hut in Siquijor brings its guests really close to nature, with a location right by Siquijor’s famous Enchanted River, and just a short walk away from Cambugahay Falls. The property’s bamboo houses are secluded in tropical thickets, and require a bit of a hike to get to, which adds a touch of adventure to your stay. At the same time, the modern bathrooms and cozy interiors make sure you have enough creature comforts even as you become one with nature.

Check out the Jungle Hut’s listings on AirBNB for more information.

Which spot would you book for the summer? – Rappler.com