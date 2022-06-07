Alleged ISIS-East Asia spokesperson killed in Maguindanao operation – military

The military says Abdulfatah Omar Alimuden, alias Abu Huzaifah, was killed during a joint operation in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine military said that the alleged spokesperson of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-East Asia was among those killed in an encounter in Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao on Monday, June 6.

“The Western Mindanao Command’s Joint Task Force Central successfully neutralized the spokesperson of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-East Asia (ISIS-EA) in a joint operation in Maguindanao on Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022…. The operation resulted in the death of Abdulfatah Omar Alimuden, aka Abu Huzaifah,” the military said in a statement on Tuesday, June 7.

Wescom said the operation included troops from the 601st Infantry Brigade, 40th Infantry Battalion, and Westcom’s intelligence units.

Wescoms said Alimuden also supposedly handled “the financial transactions of the Daulah Islamiyah-Philippines to the ISIS Central.”

In February 2022, the AFP killed two alleged members of the terrorist group. The military earlier linked the May 26 explosions in Tacurong and Koronadal cities to the Daulah Islamiyah.

In October 2021, Salahuddin Hassan, the leader of the Daulah Islamiyah in Maguindanao, was killed in a special military operation in the province. – Rappler.com