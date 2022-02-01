2 Daulah Islamiyah members killed by military in South Cotabato

AFP Westmincom chief Lieutenant General Alfredo Rosario Jr. says the extremists were killed by military troops in Polomolok town

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine military said two alleged members of the terror group Daulah Islamiyah (DI) were killed during a clash with government forces in Polomolok town in South Cotabato province.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), Zypol Nilong and Salahuddin Usman were killed in an armed confrontation with the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion in Barangay Lapu on Monday morning, January 31.

Lieutenant General Alfredo Rosario Jr., commander of Westmincom, said the two fatalities were members of the DI-Maguid Group under Zaiden Jade Nilong, also known as (aka) “Aliboy.”

“Based on the report from the ground, troops were conducting clearing operations when they chanced upon heavily armed men believed to be members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maguid Group (DI-MG) under Zaiden Jade Nilong, aka Aliboy,” the general said.

According to Rosario, the gunfight lasted for about five minutes. The terrorists later withdrew, the Westmincom commander added.

The military said they also recovered two M16 rifles, 90 rounds of 5.56 mm ball ammunition, one rifle grenade, and improvised explosive device components. These will be placed under the custody of 3rd Scout Ranger Company. Meanwhile, the soldiers turned over the remains of the two extremists to the barangay officials of Barangay Lapu.

The killing of the two alleged Daulah Islamiyah members was the most recent push back of the military against the rebels in the southern Philippines.

In October last year, troops of the Philippine Army killed Salahuddin Hassan, leader of Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group. Three months later, in December 2021, military troops killed Daulah Islamiyah ranking leader Asim Karinda alias Abu Azim and five other terrorists. – Rappler.com