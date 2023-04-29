Army general tells warring MILF members: Don’t force us to take action

'We informed MILF commanders that if they will not leave these affected places, they might face our forces and we don’t want to reach to that point,' says the chief of Joint Task Force Central Mindanao

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE, Philippines – The chief of Joint Task Force Central Mindanao has informed warring members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) that the military would be forced to take action if they do not leave the areas that have been affected by their infighting in Maguindanao del Sur.

Major General Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division Commander, was referring to armed elements of the MILF 118th and 105th base commands, whose dispute has affected residents in the villages of Madia, Ilian, Dapiawan, Gawang and nearby communities in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, Maguindanao del Sur.

“We informed MILF commanders that if they will not leave these affected places, they might face our forces and we don’t want to reach to that point,” he told journalists at the event of fun shoot with the Kampilan Division Press Corps on Friday, April 28.

Rillera said that the military would rather let the MILF settle their dispute, out of respect for the peace process mechanisms in place.

Around 2,300 families or an estimated 11,000 individuals affected by the clashes according to the report of the local government of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town.

“There are a lot to civilians who are suffering. We let them know from where we stand, that we are for the peace effort and we are for those innocent civilians,” Rillera said.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from personal grudges of members of the MILF 105th base command and the 118th base command.

The MILF- Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities and other local peace partners had brokered a truce but this did not last long, and led to the death of at least eight people, the burning of houses, mass displacement, and road closures.

A joint police and military team recently conducted clearing operations in the affected areas. – Rappler.com