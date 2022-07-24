Ateneo reviews security protocols in wake of ex-Lamitan mayor’s killing

SHOOTING INCIDENT. Security personnel inside the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on July 24, 2022, after a shooting incident left three people dead.

'The Loyola Heights campus was immediately secured. The university assures the community that its campuses are safe,' Ateneo de Manila University says

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University said its security protocols “are now being reviewed and strengthened further,” following the shooting that left three people dead on Sunday, July 24.

A gunman killed Rose Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan City, Basilan; Furigay’s aide Victor George Capistrano; and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala. Furigay’s daughter, Hannah, was injured.

The former mayor was supposed to attend her daughter’s Ateneo Law School graduation ceremony, which was set for 4 pm then later canceled.

The shooting had occurred around an hour before the start of the ceremony, according to Ateneo.

“The Loyola Heights campus was immediately secured. The university assures the community that its campuses are safe,” Ateneo said in a statement.

The university also expressed condolences to the victims’ families and pledged to cooperate with authorities investigating the deadly shooting.

“There is no acceptable reason for violence. We hope and pray that justice will be swiftly served,” Ateneo said.

In a separate statement, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) condemned the “horrific” incident, saying that “in addition to the tragic loss of lives, such events lead to post-traumatic distress among victims and to those who have witnessed these.”

“This incident also highlights the importance of keeping our campuses safe and secure as places of learning, inclusivity, and peace,” CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III said.

Ateneo, for its part, is “assisting students, staff, and guests who are dealing with trauma from the incident.” – Rappler.com