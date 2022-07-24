3 reported dead after shooting incident inside Ateneo de Manila University

(5th UPDATE) At least 3 people are now reported dead following the shooting. The suspect is also said to have already been captured.

MANILA, Philippines – Three people died following a shooting incident inside Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday, July 24.

The Quezon City Police Department named the victims as:

Former Lamitan mayor Rose Furigay

Jeneven Bandiola

Victor George Capistrano

A Hannah Rose Furigay was also wounded, and was being treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Quezon City Police Department Director Brigadier General Remus Medina said a suspect was captured by police along Aurora Boulevard.

“Ang gusto kong i-confirm nag-commandeer siya ng sasakyan, nakuha niya doon sa Ateneo, tinakbo niya dito papuntang Aurora boulevard so doon natin siya nakuha sa Aurora Boulevard,” he said.

(I want to confirm that the suspect commandeered a vehicle inside Ateneo and drove toward Aurora Boulevard so we caught him on Aurora Boulevard.)

Canceled graduation rites

Graduation rites of the Ateneo Law School scheduled for 4 pm were canceled. The Philippine National Police is currently on site.

The university has been placed on lockdown.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to be the guest speaker, and was still in transit when the shooting happened. He was advised to turn back, and is safe.

MMDA ALERT: Shooting incident at C5 Katipunan ave. Ateneo gate 3 NB as of 2:55 PM. PNP on site. #mmda — Official MMDA (@MMDA) July 24, 2022

ADDENDUM: The campus is currently on lockdown. Shelter-in-place protocols for those inside campus are being enforced. — The GUIDON (@TheGUIDON) July 24, 2022

Announcement



Due to the incident at Areté, the 2022 Commencement Exercises of the Ateneo Law School scheduled for today, 24 July 2022, has been cancelled.



Ateneo is continuing to work with the police and other authorities to deal with the incident. — Ateneo de Manila University (@ateneodemanilau) July 24, 2022

