Journalist Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers

The complaint against SMNI hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz seeks to ‘highlight how red-tagging foments hate, abuse, and violence against journalists and truth-tellers’

MANILA, Philippines – Broadcast journalist Atom Araullo filed a P2 million damage suit on Monday, September 11, against Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, seeking redress for “damages and injuries suffered due to defamatory statements maliciously disseminated.”

Araullo was represented by legal counsels from the Movement Against Disinformation. He filed the complaint at the Office of the Prosecutor in Quezon City.

The legal action was sought to “hold accountable the two SMNI hosts for their wrongful acts and to highlight how red-tagging foments hate, abuse, and violence against journalists and truth-tellers,” the group Movement Against Disinformation said.

Badoy was a former communications undersecretary during the Duterte administration, as well as the former spokesperson for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). She has a history of alleging that personalities, including opposition figures, are part of the local communist movement. Badoy is now one of the hosts of SMNI show Laban Kasama Ng Bayan together with Celiz. (READ: Gov’t platforms being used to attack, red-tag media)

SMNI is the media network of preacher and US fugitive Apollo Quiboloy.

In an episode aired on July 20, Badoy hit Araullo and his mother Carol while talking to Mary Therese Frances Meriveles, a member of the Hands Off Our Children Movement.

“Itong si Carol Araullo…anak mo na-recruit dahil sa Bayan, chair emeritus siya [Carol]. Pero ‘yung anak niya, si Atom Araullo, napakagwapo, napaka-komportable ng buhay. Bakit hindi mo ipa-NPA [New People’s Army] ‘yan, Carol?” (Your kid was recruited because of Bayan. She was the chair emeritus. But her handsome son, Atom Araullo, is living a comfortable life. Why don’t you recruit him in the NPA, Carol?)

In 2020, Araullo was also red-tagged for his documentary about a Lumad school.

“Mr. Araullo’s resolve to file this case is in support of a broader push-back against red-tagging and the spread of disinformation that suppresses democratic discourse and the rule of law,” the Movement Against Discrimination said.

Last July, Carol also filed a complaint against Badoy over red-tagging. Several complaints against Badoy have been filed since last year by medical practitioners, Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, activists, and other organizations. – Rappler.com