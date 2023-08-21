On Ninoy Aquino Day, daughter Ballsy turns emotional, thanks supporters who stayed

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GRATITUDE. Ballsy Aquino-Cruz thanks supporters during a Mass marking the 40th death anniversary of her father, former senator Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino Jr., at the Santo Domingo Church in Quezon City on August 21, 2023.

'To you, our fellow Filipinos, who joined us when being seen with Aquinos is not exactly in fashion during this time, thank you for being one with us today in remembering Ninoy Aquino,' says Ballsy Aquino-Cruz

MANILA, Philippines – The eldest child of democracy icons Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and Cory Aquino fought back tears as she expressed gratitude toward supporters who have not left them after all these years.

It was Ballsy Aquino-Cruz who delivered the closing message during the Mass in honor of Ninoy’s 40th death anniversary on Monday, August 21, at the Santo Domingo Church in Quezon City.

“To you, our fellow Filipinos, who joined us when being seen with Aquinos is not exactly in fashion during this time, thank you for being one with us today in remembering Ninoy Aquino,” she said.

An Aquino last held power from 2010 to 2016, when Ninoy and Cory’s only son Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was Philippine president.

Since then, their political capital has significantly diminished, as allies tied to the Liberal Party suffered losses in the 2019 and 2022 elections.

More notably, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the late dictator who was ousted in the 1986 EDSA uprising and replaced by Cory, won the presidential race in 2022.

Ballsy shared that many people have come up to her, commenting that their family’s sacrifices have been wasted due to efforts by rivals to tarnish their reputation.

“Sinabi ko na tinuro sa akin ng mga magulang ko na ang kabutihan na ginagawa natin ay hindi nawawala. Maaaring natatakpan at nakakalimutan, pero hindi nawawala,” she said. “Kapit lang tayo sa pag-asa na mananaig ang katotohanan, kahit wala tayong maihaharap sa salapi ng ating mga kalaban, kung tayo ay magtutulungan iwasto ang mga mali kahit paunti-unti.”

(My parents taught me that the kindness we give is never lost. Maybe it is concealed or forgotten, but not lost. Let us hold on to hope that truth will prevail, even though our finances cannot match those of our rivals, as long as we help each other right the wrongs, little by little.)

Aside from Ballsy, Viel Aquino-Dee also attended Monday’s Mass in honor of Ninoy. Their youngest sibling Kris has been in the United States due to medical treatments.

Ninoy was assassinated on August 21, 1983, right after he exited the plane that brought him back to the Philippines. Several military personnel have been convicted, but the mastermind behind the killing remains the subject of debates up to this day. (LOOK BACK: The Ninoy Aquino assassination)

Ninoy’s death inspired the fractured opposition to band together, resulting in the People Power Revolution of 1986 that booted out the Marcos family from Malacañang, and put an end to the dictatorship years. – Rappler.com