Car battery explosion caused Manila Central Post Office fire – BFP

In a report obtained by Rappler, the Bureau of Fire Protection rules that the fire incident was 'purely accidental in nature' and declares the investigation 'closed and solved'

MANILA, Philippines – The explosion of a car battery in the southern part of the basement is what caused the fire that gutted the historic Manila Central Post Office, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) concluded.

In a BFP report obtained by Rappler on Monday, June 5, the bureau said, “The cause of the fire is attributed to sudden self-discharge of the car battery (sulfation) resulting [in] thermal run-away,” which in turn, caused a “sudden build-up of heat and pressure,” eventually causing the explosion.

Based on the bureau’s report dated May 29, the car batteries were stored in the basement along with office supplies, thinners, and paint. These combustible materials contributed to the spread of the fire.

The BFP ruled that the fire incident was “purely accidental in nature” and declared the investigation “closed and solved.”

The bureau’s investigation just took less than two weeks, which is relatively faster compared to the initial BFP estimate of 45 days.

The Manila Central Post Office fire broke out late Sunday evening, May 21, and was put out early Tuesday morning, more than 30 hours later. The BFP pegged the initial cost of damage at P300 million.

Philippine Postal Corporation CEO and Postmaster General Luis Carlos said they welcome the result of the investigation. He said that they will move on and concentrate on the recovery and rehabilitation of the building.

This recent fire was not the first time that the decades-old structure had been put in danger – it was gravely damaged during World War II in the Battle of Manila. – Rappler.com