FACT CHECK: Post on job openings for high school graduates not from BFP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Bureau of Fire Protection advises the public to check its official website for requirements and qualifications for various positions within the bureau

Claim: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is hiring K-12 graduates and offering a P32,000 monthly salary.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was posted by the page “Trending Tropics News” on the public Facebook page “PRC Board,” which has over 253,700 members. As of writing, the post has garnered over 2,000 comments, 2,600 reactions, and 19,000 shares.

According to the Facebook post, the BFP is currently hiring K-12 or high school graduates who are at least 5 feet tall. The post also said there is no age limit for the application and all applicants are advised to apply online.

While the post did not mention the specific role or position, a link for the supposed application form found in the post’s caption redirects users to a blog containing detailed requirements and documents for the position of Fire Officer 1.

Several versions of the post were also made by other dubious Facebook pages, such as “PRC Board and Exam Results” and “Board Exam Updates.”

The facts: The post advertising BFP job vacancies for high school graduates is fake. Clicking the link in the post redirects users to an unofficial blog site, not to the official website of the BFP.

On March 23, the BFP posted a public reminder on its official Facebook page calling the fake post circulating on social media “absolutely false.” Several Facebook pages of local BFP offices also refuted the claim.

“Contrary to some posts claiming there is no age limit and that even high school graduates can apply, these statements are absolutely false,” the BFP said. “The official requirements for the Fire Officer 1 position are clearly outlined by the BFP, and misinformation may lead to confusion,” it added.

The BFP also urged the public to “verify information through official channels and refrain from spreading inaccurate details.”

Official news: On March 15, the BFP published a notice of vacancy for 50 Fire Officer 1 positions on its official website. According to the notice, a bachelor’s degree is required as part of the education qualification standards.

Debunked: Rappler has debunked similar fake job openings posted by pages posing as official recruitment channels for Philippine government agencies:

For updated and reliable information on job opportunities with the BFP, job seekers may refer to their official website and Facebook page. Information about illegal activities and impropriety related to BFP recruitment can be reported through email at idd.dii@bfp.gov.ph. – Chris Burnet Ramos/Rappler.com

Chris Burnet Ramos is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow for 2023-2024.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.