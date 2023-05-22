Fire razes decades-old Manila Central Post Office

Fire razes the Manila Central Post Office on Monday, May 22, 2023

The Bureau of Fire Protection declares fire out at 7:22 am, Monday, May 22, around eight hours after the blaze started

MANILA, Philippines – Fire razed the decades-old Manila Central Post Office on May 21, Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) said.

The bureau said the fire started at 11:41 pm and continued until the next day.

The fire reached the general alarm – the highest fire alarm – at 5:54 am on Monday, May 22. General alarm means that it has affected “major parts of the area.”

The fire was declared under control at 7:22 am, around eight hours after the blaze started.

BFP-NCR Director Nahum B. Tarroza said the light materials inside the building, such as letters and parcels, contributed to the intensity of the fire.

The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damage was still unknown as of posting time. – Rappler.com