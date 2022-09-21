WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, due to the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, September 21, due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Calabarzon

Batangas province Calaca – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Calatagan – all levels (public and private) Lemery – all levels (public and private) Lian – all levels (public and private) Nasugbu – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Taal – all levels (public and private) Tuy – all levels (public and private)



– Rappler.com