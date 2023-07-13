COA calls out Comelec for failure to liquidate P2.1-B cash advances on time

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Comelec says in a statement that its unliquidated cash advances are down to P717 million as of July, following 'closer coordination with the Commission on Audit'

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) failed to liquidate P2.169 billion in cash advances on time, the bulk of which were issued in connection with the 2022 elections.

According to the 2022 annual report published by the Commission on Audit (COA), the poll body’s cash advances granted to accountable officers jumped from P380 million to P2.089 billion in a span of a year.

“The significant increase in the balance of the advances account from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022 totaling P1.708 million was due to the numerous cash advances granted to various accountable officers for the 2022 national and local elections (NLE) activities and failure of the AOs to liquidate the same within the prescribed period,” the report read.

“Section 89 of Presidential Decree 1445 states that no cash advance shall be given unless for a legally authorized specific purpose. A cash advance shall be reported on and liquidated as soon as the purpose for which it was given has been served,” it added.

State auditors, for years, have been calling out the Comelec for unliquidated cash advances (UCA).

In 2020, Comelec’s UCA totaled P2.594 billion; in 2021, the amount was P671 million.

In a statement on Thursday, July 13, the Comelec said unliquidated cash advances were down to P717 million as of July 2023 following “closer coordination with the Commission on Audit.”

“The liquidation of cash advances is a continuing administrative process,” the poll body said.

“George Garcia, at the beginning of his term as chairman of the Comelec, included in his priority agenda, among others, the liquidation of unsettled cash advances and institutionalization of reforms in all operations and administrative affairs of our agency,” it added. – Rappler.com