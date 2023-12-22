Filipinos face 2024 with hope – survey | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Pulse Asia survey says Filipinos look to the new year with hope despite not seeing a ‘more prosperous’ 2023 Christmas.

Government workers’ year-end bonuses increased by over P4.2 billion in 2022. The 2022 amount of P84.5 billion was 5.28% higher compared to the P80.3 billion in 2021.

Boracay island sees more than two million tourists this year despite challenges like stringent regulations, high taxes, and competition from other Philippine tourist destinations.

FELIP, also known as SB19’s Ken, releases his new single ‘Kanako’ Friday, December 22. In a message to Rappler, he says the alternative rock track is ‘an ode to everyone who supported him this COM.PLEX year.’

The Jonas Brothers are back! The trio announces it will be stopping by Manila on its upcoming international tour on February 22, 2024. — Rappler.com