COA to officials of Iloilo’s Passi City: Stop putting names, faces on items

The Commission on Audit flags procured calendars, personalized mugs, wall clocks, and jackets amounting to more than P600,000

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) issued a warning to local officials of Passi City in Iloilo province for plastering their names and faces on billboards in government projects, and for excessive spending on personalized items.

In an audit report, state auditors flagged the procurement of at least 3,000 calendars, 600 personalized mugs, 60 wall clocks, and at least 100 customized jackets, among others, amounting to P629,564.21, between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

COA said Passi City procured items “bearing the names or initials and/or images or pictures of government personalities that were considered irregular expenditures.”

It also pointed out two billboards with the city mayor and vice mayor’s faces for road projects, which the officials defended as just a way to inform their constituents of the local government’s achievements.

According to COA, the practice is “prohibited” under the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Memorandum Circular No. 2010-101. Dubbed the “anti-epal memo,” it was issued as a reminder that officials should not “take the credit away from the taxpayers who are the ones paying for such programs or projects through their tax payments.”

COA also said in an issuance that “all expenses incurred in violation of the circular shall be disallowed in audit,” and that implicated officials might face administrative or criminal complaints.

“The aforementioned guidelines clearly prohibited the names or initials and/or images or pictures of government officials appearing on government programs, projects, and properties; hence, these disbursements were contrary to the abovementioned rules and regulations,” COA said in the audit report.

The local government agreed to follow the audit recommendations. – Rappler.com