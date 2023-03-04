Complaint filed vs ‘master initiator’ in alleged hazing of John Matthew Salilig

IN MEMORY. Students and teachers of Adamson University wear black shirts as they offer Mass for John Matthew Salilig, a student who died from hazing during a fraternity initiation, on March 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – A hazing complaint was filed on Saturday, March 4, against the “master initiator” in the alleged hazing of John Matthew Salilig, the Adamson University student whose remains were found in Imus, Cavite.

Daniel Perry, alias “Sting,” is facing a complaint for two counts of alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9049, as amended by RA No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. The complaint was filed by John Michael Salilig, representing his deceased brother John Matthew, and Roi Osmond dela Cruz, one of the victims in the alleged initiation rites.

The complaint was filed with the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) prosecutors on Saturday.

John Matthew Salilig’s body was discovered in a vacant lot at the back of a subdivision in Cavite over a week after he went missing. A witness said the 24-year-old chemical engineering student was beaten at least 70 times during the fraternity initiation rites of Tau Gamma Phi.

Biñan City police acting chief Lieutenant Colonel Virgilio Jopia told reporters on Saturday Perry had successfully undergone an inquest proceeding and requested a preliminary investigation for his complaint. According to Jopia, Perry played a major role because he led the initiation rites as “master initiator.”

“‘Yong participation ni suspect, si Mr. Perry, from the very beginning hanggang sa pagbabaon ng cadaver ng victim, kasama siya doon, present siya…. Siya pinakanagli-lead no’ng initiation (The suspect’s participation, Mr. Perry, he’s there from the beginning until the burying of the victim’s body – he was present. He was leading the initiation),” the Biñan City acting police chief explained.

Jopia also told reporters that the “master initiator” had confessed they had a plan for how to deal with Salilig’s death, from who would handle the body to the burial of his remains.

The Biñan City acting police chief also noted that Perry had surrendered because he became “afraid” of what would happen legally, and his conscience had kicked in, especially when the body was found. Jopia added that the alleged “master initiator” confessed to his parents, then later surrendered to the authorities.

Perry will remain inside the Biñan City custodial facility while waiting for the filing of his counter-affidavit, Jopia added.

Salilig was laid to rest on Saturday in a cemetery in Zamboanga City. Family members and hundreds of people who sympathized with Salilig’s family wore black shirts with his face printed on them.

Other updates

The local police chief also told reporters on Saturday that Gregorio Cruz, the father of one of the persons of interest, had been released at around 7 pm on Friday, March 3. This came after DOJ prosecutors junked the obstruction of justice complaint filed against him “for lack of probable cause with reasonable certainty of conviction.”

Jopia added that based on their probe, two vehicles were used in the case: a Mitsubishi Adventure and a Hyundai Tucson. On Friday, Jopia also revealed that alias “Sakmal,” one of the persons of interest, had died. Alias Sakmal’s family owns the Mitsubishi Adventure, according to Jopia.

On March 2, a hazing complaint was also filed against six other persons being tagged in the case.– Rappler.com