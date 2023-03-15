Complaints filed vs Arnie Teves, sons over ‘illegal’ firearms

Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves is now facing at least three complaints in relation to killings in Negros Oriental in 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) lodged complaints against Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. and his sons over alleged illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo confirmed that the complaints had already been filed with the Department of Justice (DOJ) at around 3 pm Wednesday, March 15. According to Fajardo, the complaints were in relation to alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and RA No. 9516 or the law on explosives.

The PNP spokesperson said that aside from Teves, his two sons Kurt Matthew and Axel were also respondents to the complaints.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla confirmed to reporters the filing of the complaints. He said the CIDG served as the complainant. Both the DOJ and the PNP have yet to provide reporters copies of the complaints, which were related to killings in Negros Oriental in 2019

On March 14, the CIDG announced that complaints had been filed against Teves’ secretary, Hannah Mae Sumerano, and five others who were arrested during raids in some of the congressman’s properties last week. Earlier this week, the police unit already announced its plan to file complaints against the lawmaker and his sons.

Teves’ secretary and others were arrested during the CIDG’s implementation of search warrants in five addresses in Negros Oriental, some of which were owned by Teves. The police seized hand grenades and firearms, among others.

As of Wednesday, Teves is facing at least three complaints. The CIDG had already filed earlier this month a multiple murder complaint against the Negros Oriental representative over killings in the province in 2019.

Teves, who is currently overseas for medical purposes, has yet to return to the country six days after his travel authority expired on March 9. He recently raised a concern over his security. – Rappler.com