Murder complaint filed vs Arnie Teves over Negros Oriental killings in 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A multiple murder complaint has been filed against Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. in relation to killings in Negros Oriental in 2019.

The Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed the complaint on Tuesday, March 7, with the Department of Justice. Among the other named respondents are:

@Hannah Mae (three counts)

Richard Cuadra also known as Boy Cuadra (two counts)

Jasper Tanasan also known as Bobong Tanasan (two counts)

Rolando Pinili also known as Inday (two counts)

Alex Mayagma (one count)

According to the complaint, the allegations were based on the following killings:

March 25, 2019, at around 3:54 pm, in front of Silliman Medical Center in Dumaguete City

May 26, 2019, at around 11:30 am, in Sitio Labugon, Barangay Nagbo-alao, Basay, Negros Oriental

June 23, 2019, at around 7:20 am, in Barangay Malabugas, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental

The filing of the complaint came shortly after the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, one of the Teveses’ political rivals. Teves had earlier said his clan would not benefit from Degamo’s death.

Allegations vs Teves

Lawyer Levito Baligod, legal counsel of the complainants, said the victims’ families are also respondents in the complaint. According to him, the witnesses took part in the alleged crimes, adding that there were four victims involved in the multiple murder complaint filed.

On the evidence against Teves, Baligod said the congressman summoned and instructed the alleged killers to commit the crimes.

“Alegedly, they were summoned by Congressman Teves, gave them the instructions to assassinate these victims at marami pa silang detalye na sinabi. So, no’ng tinanong ko nga kung ano ‘yong ginamit na baril, ano’ng oras, ano ang damit no’ng victim, nasasagot nila (and they mentioned other details. So, when I asked about the guns used, what time the crime was committed, the victims’ clothes, they were able to answer),” the lawyer told reporters on Tuesday.

Among the possible motives is politics, Baligod added, especially in the case of late former Negros Oriental board member Miguel Dungog. According to the lawyer, Dungog was among the victims, along with a certain “Mr. Libron” and a “Mr. Bato.” Baligod added the alleged killers were paid by Teves for the alleged crimes.

The alleged payment for the alleged killers varied based on the target’s location. In one instance, they were supposedly paid P50,000 for the operating expenses. When asked about the timing of the complaint, Baligod said they were already in communication with the witnesses three weeks ago or before Degamo was killed.

Dungog’s killing

Dungog, then-president of the Councilors League of Negros Oriental, was killed in front of the Silliman Medical Center on March 25, 2019. He was killed by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants. (READ: Riding-in-tandem gunmen kill Negros Oriental board member)

The slain Negros Oriental official was an ally of the slain governor. At the time of his assassination, Dungog was running for a seat in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in the 3rd District of Negros Oriental under Degamo. – Rappler.com