Connor Anthony Canlas is new Air Force chief

NEW AIR FORCE CHIEF. Major General Connor Anthony Canlas was named as the new Air Force chief on December 7, 2021.

Major General Canlas is the vice commander of the Air Force, prior to his appointment

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday, December 7, announced that President Rodrigo Duterte, the military’s commander in chief, appointed Major General Connor Anthony Canlas as the new PAF commanding general.

In a statement sent to reporters, the PAF said Canlas was officially sworn in as Air Force chief on Tuesday.

“The men and women of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) welcomes Major General Connor Anthony Canlas, PAF as its 38th Commanding General replacing Lieutenant General Allen Paredes during the Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony held Tuesday, December 07, 2021,” the Air Force said.

Canlas replaced Paredes, who served as Air Force chief for almost one year and 11 months. The Philippine Air Force is among the three services of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, along with the Philippine Army and the Philippine Navy.

Before he joined the Air Force in 1991, Canlas served as a Philippine Constabulary officer. In 1993, he completed his pilot training and topped his class, which earned him the McMicking Award.

Prior to his appointment as Air Force chief, he served as the vice commander of the Philippine Air Force. He also served as the chief of Air Defense Command.

Canlas belongs to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1989, along with newly appointed Army chief Major General Romeo Brawner Jr. The new Air Force chief finished as cum laude and ranked 5th in his PMA class.

He also received the Philippine Constabulary Saber Award. – Rappler.com