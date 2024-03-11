WATCH: When activists are abducted and forced to ‘surrender’

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – So far there have been 14 documented incidents of activists being abducted, and then forced to “surrender” as communist rebels supposedly returning to the fold of government. Some surrenders are quiet, some require big announcements from the military service.
Others are not documented at all.
Watch this special report on the two most recent cases involving four young activists who played their captors. They are alive, and ready to tell their story. In one case, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) found a smoking gun against the military’s intelligence service.
– Rappler.com
