Cop kills 15-year-old in Rodriguez, Rizal

John Frances Ompad is the second teenager killed by police in this month alone

MANILA, Philippines – Not long after the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City earlier this month, another teenager was shot and killed by a cop in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Fifteen-year-old John Frances Ompad was killed by Police Corporal Arnulfo Sabillo, 37, assigned to the community police assistance center (COMPAC) 5 of Rodriguez Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday, August 20. Rizal provincial police public information officer Police Captain Mariesol Tactaquin confirmed the incident to Rappler on Friday, August 25.

Based on the police report, 19-year-old John Ace Ompad, the victim’s brother, was on his way home riding his motorcycle when Sabillo and his civilian companion, Jeffrey Baguio, attempted to flag him. John Ace allegedly refused to stop and instead continued heading to his house. He later took off his helmet and threw it at Sabillo and Baguio, which prompted the cop to draw his firearm and shoot.

John Frances, who happened to be outside their house, was, however, hit in the abdomen. At around 4:30 pm on August 20, John Ace informed the Rodriguez police that his brother died while undergoing medical treatment at East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City.

Sabillo and Baguio were arrested and brought to the Rodriguez police station. Sabillo’s Taurus firearm and one magazine of live ammunition were confiscated upon his arrest. The cop’s firearm was turned over to the Rizal provincial forensic unit for ballistic and gunpowder examination.

Sabillo was also subjected to paraffin tests “to determine the presence of gunpowder residue,” the report read. The entire personnel of the Rodriguez police’s COMPAC 5 were also relieved, pending investigation for possible lapses.

In an interview with Radyo 630 on Friday, Tactaquin said that Sabillo and Baguio will face homicide, attempted homicide, and administrative complaints. They are both detained at the custodial facility of Rodriguez, Rizal.

Based on their records, the police said Sabillo entered the service in 2015, and was promoted to corporal only on December 15, 2022. Prior to John Frances’ killing, the cop had already been embroiled in past controversies.

On December 24, 2017, Sabillo was arrested for alarm and scandal in Pasig City, after which he was suspended for 30 days. This year, on January 16, he was administratively charged “for willful failure to pay just debt” and was suspended for 20 days.

Lapses?

Tactaquin said they observed lapses in the incident involving Sabillo.

“Ang pagkakamali lang po doon na nakita natin, talagang may lapses. Unang-una po, not wearing proper uniform. And also, doon sa pagbato ng helmet, parang sobra-sobra naman ‘yung reply mo, ‘yung response mo sa pagbato ng helmet. And then ikaw, nag-draw ka ng firearm mo, pinutukan mo. So parang excessive force naman ang iyong ginamit,” the cop told Radyo 630.

(There were mistakes we saw and there were really lapses. First, the cop was not wearing proper uniform. And also, on the throwing of the helmet, the response seemed too excessive. You drew a firearm and fired it. It seemed excessive force was used.)

Tactaquin added they will also probe into why the cop had a civilian companion during the operation.

“Ano nga ang ginagawa ni civilian at sila ay magkasama? Hindi naman pupuwede na ako’y isang pulis, para lang to comply the buddy-buddy system ay magsasama ako ng ka-buddy ko na hindi naman pulis, wala pong gano’n,” the police officer said. (What was the civilian doing there and why were they together? If I was a police officer who had to comply with the buddy system, I am not allowed to bring along for a buddy someone who isn’t a police officer. It doesn’t work that way.)

Rule 6.2 of the PNP manual strictly prohibits the use of warning shots in police operations, while rule 7.1 also prohibits the use of excessive force by the police. The PNP manual also mandates cops under rule 2.1 to wear the proper uniform “appropriate for the kind of police operation to be undertaken.” In addition, police checkpoints are also required to be manned by personnel wearing the prescribed police uniform.

John Frances is the second teenager to have been killed by police in this month alone. On August 2, Navotas cops killed Jemboy while the teenager and his friend were cleaning their fishing boat. – Rappler.com