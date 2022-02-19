PH records lowest COVID-19 cases in 2022 at 1,923

JAB. Public utility, delivery, and tricycle drivers receive their COVID-19 booster shots at the new Ospital ng Maynila drive-thru vaccination site on January 17, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The country recorded a total of 1,923 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, February 19 – the lowest tally of new cases in 2022.

The February 19 figure is the lowest since December 30, 2021, when the Philippines logged 1,623 new cases. The 7.9% positivity rate on Saturday was also the lowest since December 28, 2021.

As of Saturday, the country has a total of 62,533 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases in the country were at 3,650,748, while the total deaths rose to 55,607. The total recoveries were at 3,532,608.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), all of the COVID-19 laboratories were operational on Thursday, February 17. However, at least six laboratories failed to submit their data to the DOH’s COVID-19 Document Repository System.

Based on the health department’s data for the past two weeks, the contributions of the six laboratories were more or less 0.8% of all the samples tested, and 0.4% for individuals who tested positive for the virus.

After seeing a surge in infections due to the Omicron variant, the Philippines was back to being a “low risk” country for COVID-19, the health department announced on Tuesday, February 15.

The country was earlier placed on “critical risk” due to the rising COVID-19 cases. The Philippines logged its highest daily COVID-19 cases at 39,004 on January 15.

On Thursday, the DOH also said that the mandatory use of face masks could be lifted if COVID-19 becomes endemic by the last quarter of 2022. – Rappler.com