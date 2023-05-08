DILG panel recommends administrative, criminal cases vs 4 police officers

(1ST UPDATE) The four high-ranking officers were former members of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, says Napolcom

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) five-man advisory group reviewing the records of Philippine National Police top brass has recommended the filing of criminal and administrative cases against two colonels and two generals for their links to the illegal drug trade.

The four officials were yet to be named but National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Alberto Bernardo confirmed that they were former members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group.

“We will disclose their names once cases have been filed,” Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said in a press briefing on Monday, May 8.

Among the complaints that can be filed against the four ranking cops are grave misconduct and grave neglect of duty, Abalos said.

The penalties for these offenses are dismissal from duty, forfeiture of benefits, and perpetual disqualification from any public office, he added.

The Napolcom will handle the administrative cases of the four cops, while the Deputy Ombudsman for Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices will take charge of the criminal aspect, Abalos said.

Abalos also said that before the mandatory retirement of PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., he filed a complaint affidavit with Napolcom against the two generals on April 24.

The advisory group also recommended to Malacañang to accept the courtesy resignation of these four police officers. Although, last Friday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already announced that he would accept the courtesy resignations of the two generals.

Meanwhile, of the 953 PNP officers who filed their courtesy resignation, 917 were cleared while 36 others still face further investigation. – Rappler.com