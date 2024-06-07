China attempted to block evacuation of sick Philippine soldiers — PCG | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Coast Guard condemns what it calls China’s ‘barbaric and inhumane’ attempt to block and harass a Philippine mission to evacuate sick personnel from the West Philippine Sea.

Volcanic smog or vog affects areas near Taal Volcano in Batangas due to high sulfur dioxide emission from the volcano’s main crater.

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo asks the Ombudsman to rescind her suspension, asserting none of her actions broke any laws.

Spain requests to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel’s actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice. It joins a small number of countries that wish to intervene including Ireland.

Dua Lipa is coming back to the Philippines for her Radical Optimism tour. The show will be held on November 13 at the Philippine Arena. – Rappler.com