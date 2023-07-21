First Lady Liza Marcos celebrates ever-loyal friend Abalos Jr. on his birthday

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'When my husband lost in the VP elections, we were down and out. I can count on one hand the people who were there and top of mind is you and your family, your dad, Menchie, you,' says the First Lady

A friend who was always there, even when they were down and out.

This is how First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos (LAM) described Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on his 61st birthday.

“I couldn’t let the day pass without wishing you a happy, happy birthday. You know they say you won’t know who your friends are until you’re down and out,” LAM said in a video posted on Abalos’ Facebook page on Thursday evening, July 20.

“Well, as you know when my husband lost in the VP (vice presidential) elections, we were down and out. I can count on one hand the people who were there and top of mind is you and your family, your dad, Menchie (Abalos’ wife), you. All of you have been kind to us over the years, especially when we needed it most,” she continued.

Before being chosen by the President as Cabinet secretary, Abalos served as his national campaign manager when he was still a candidate. To help Marcos in his campaign, Abalos resigned as chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Earlier in 2016, Abalos was also appointed campaign manager for Metro Manila in Marcos’ vice presidential bid, which turned out to be unsuccessful.

Abalos and the First Lady also trace their ties to Ateneo Law School – Araneta-Marcos graduated in 1985, while Abalos graduated in 1987.

Abalos family

In the First Lady’s video greeting, some members of the Abalos family also got special mention.

Among them was Benhur’s father, Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr.

Abalos Sr. was appointed by President Cory Aquino as officer-in-charge of Mandaluyong, which was then a municipality after the 1986 People Power Revolution which ended the 20-year dictatorship of the father of the incumbent president.

Since Abalos Sr.’s appointment, the Abalos dynasty has gained ground in Mandaluyong.

LAM also acknowledged Mandaluyong City Vice Mayor Menchie, Abalos Jr.’s wife.

Abalos Jr.’s children Benjamin “Benjie” Abalos III and Charisse Marie Abalos-Vargas also appear to follow in the footsteps of their parents. Benjie currently serves as Mandaluyong city councilor, a role previously occupied by Charisse.

The Abalos family also maintains its influence in the MMDA through Abalos Jr.’s son-in-law and Charisse’s husband, David Angelo “Gelo” Vargas, who was appointed by Marcos as the assistant general manager for operations of the agency.

Early this month, Vargas, who served as mayor of Aliaga town in Nueva Ecija, along with other public officials, took his oath before Marcos in Malacañang. – Rappler.com