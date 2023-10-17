DOTr chief sues Manibela chief, journalist for accusing him of corruption

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COMPLAINT. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista files a cyber libel complaint against Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena and journalist Ira Panganiban for allegedly accusing him of corruption.

'Hintayin na lang natin 'yong magiging resulta ng proseso. May proseso naman 'yan eh...,' Bautista says, when asked if the cyber libel complaint would have a chilling effect on his critics

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista filed a cyber libel complaint against jeepney transport group Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena and journalist Ira Panganiban after they allegedly accused him of corruption.

“Marami silang accusations na ako raw ay tumanggap ng pera, ng suhol, hindi naman totoo. Kaya gusto ko lang protektahan ang aking pangalan na inalagaan ko for almost 45 years,” Bautista said in an interview with reporters on Tuesday, October 17, after filing the complaint before the Department of Justice.

(They have a lot of accusations against me, that I allegedly accepted money, bribe which are not true. That’s why I want to protect my name, which I took care of for almost 45 years)

His complaint stemmed from Valbuena’s remarks during a press conference on October 9, where he claimed that there was a “lagayan (bribery) scheme” that stretches from the DOTr, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) up to to the Office of the President. The group led by Valbuena also publicly demanded Bautista’s resignation.

As to Panganiban, Bautista said he also filed a complaint against him over the journalist’s social media post on the same accusation.

When asked if the cyber libel complaint would have a chilling effect on his critics, Bautista replied: “Hintayin na lang natin ‘yong magiging resulta ng proseso. May proseso naman ‘yan eh, hintayin na lang natin.”

(Let’s just wait for the result of this investigation. We have a process in place, so let’s just wait.)

Aside from Valbuena, former LTFRB official Jeff Tumbado also claimed that bribe money from the LTFRB reaches the DOTr, including the Office of the President. He also alleged that his former boss, suspended LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, supposedly received some of the “cold cash.”

However, only days after his whistleblowing, Tumbado recanted his statements, describing it as a case of “irrational thinking” and “poor decision-making.”

On October 11, Bautista denied his involvement in the alleged corruption in the DOTr calling it “baseless.” He then said he was eyeing a complaint against those “maligning” him.

Bautista himself faces a complaint for allegedly threatening Valbuena, according to a Philippine Star report. The complaint was filed before the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP CIDG).

Sought for comment by reporters, Valbuena said Bautista’s filing of the complaint was “purely harassment.”

Manibela staged a “transport strike” on Monday, October 16 over the corruption allegations and the government’s jeepney phaseout program. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the strike had “miminal impact.” – Rappler.com