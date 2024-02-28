Ex-Nabcor officials face jail time for P99-million irregular farm equipment deal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

They awarded the contract to Agri Component Corporation without public bidding, and released full payment to the company despite delays in its deliveries

MANILA, Philippines – The anti-graft court has sentenced to jail three former officials of the National Agribusiness Corporation (Nabcor) over the the irregular procurement of farm equipment worth P99.9 million.

Sentenced to six to nine years behind bars are:

Encarnita Cristina Munsod, former bids and awards committee (BAC) vice chairperson

Maria Ninez Guañizo, accounting assistant

Romulo Relevo, General Services Unit head.

The officials were charged in 2019 over contracts made in 2007 and 2008. They were found to have awarded the contract to Agri Component Corporation(Agricom) without public bidding, and released full payment to the company despite delays in its deliveries.

Munsod, Guañizo, and Relevo are now perpetually disqualified from holding any government position.

In the 65-page decision written by Third Division Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez, the court said the three officials demonstrated “gross inexcusable negligence” and “wantonly disregarded the relevant laws and COA (Commission on Audit) circulars” when they awarded the contracts to AgriCom despite there having been other suppliers that could give better terms to the agency.

Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justice Ronald Moreno concurred.

“Accused Munsod, Guanizo and Relevo should have been forewarned to exercise even the slightest diligence when confronted by the several badges of irregularities. Instead, they were grossly and inexcusably negligent in inquiring further and thus deliberately closing their eyes to the fraudulent transaction,” the court said.

The anomalies were discovered when state auditors reviewed transactions under the P300-million Ginintuang Masaganang Ani (GMA) program during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Nabcor is a government corporation under the Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Sandiganbayan acquitted the following for lack of sufficient evidence that they conspired to defraud the government:

Jecyrose Butay-Ramos, Nabcor BAC member

Dennis Lozada, Nabcor BAC member

Elmer Baquiran, president of AgriCom

The anti-graft court archived the cases against the following, pending their arrest or surrender:

Alan Javellana, former Nabcor president

Roderica Bitancor, BAC chairperson

Ma. Julie Villaralvo-Johnson, accountant.

Javellana, Bitancor, and Johnson are still at large. – Rappler.com