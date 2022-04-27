Duterte signs law giving compensation to Marawi siege victims

REHABILITATION. On Monday, September 6, 2021, congress passed house bill 9925 into the Marawi Compensation Act which will compensate residents of the Most Affected Area for the damages of the loss of their properties and businesses.

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a measure that will provide monetary compensation for people who died and lost their properties during the war in Marawi City.

Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar announced the signing of Republic Act No. 11696, or the Marawi Siege Compensation Act of 2022, on Wednesday, April 27.

Heirs of victims who lost their lives during the Marawi siege, including those legally presumed dead, are entitled to compensation under the law.

Owners of “residential, cultural, commercial structures and other properties” inside main affected areas (MAAs) and other affected areas (OAAs) which were destroyed during the siege shall also receive tax-free compensation.

Barangays under MAA include:

Lumbac Madaya

South Madaya

Raya Madaya 1

Raya Madaya 2

Sabala Amanao

Sabala Amanao Proper

Tolali

Daguduban

Norhaya Village

Banggolo Poblacion

Bubong Madaya

Lilod Madaya

Dansalan

Datu sa Dansalan

Sangkay Dansalan

Moncado Colony

Moncado Kadilingan

Marinaut West

Marinaut East

Kapantaran

Wawalayan Marinaut

Lumbac Marinaut

Tuca Marinaut

Datu Naga

OAA barangays, meanwhile, are the following:

Saduc Proper

Panggao Saduc

Raya Saduc

Lilod Saduc

Datu Saber

Bangon

Fort

Wawalayan Caloocan

Owners of private properties demolished as part of the Marawi rehabilitation program will also be compensated.

The law is expected to create the Marawi Compensation Board, an independent and quasi-judicial body which will be handle all applications and resolve disputes over claims, among others.

The board will be composed of nine members and is required to have one doctor, one certified public accountant, one educator, and one licensed engineer among its roster. At least three members should be lawyers – “preferably Maranao lawyers” – while two should be representatives of civil society organizations, including one who is either a Sharia lawyer or a Muslim traditional leader.

The Philippine president will appoint the members upon the nominations of traditional leaders and civil society organizations, among others.

Claims can be filed within the one-year period after the creation of the compensation board. According to the law, “failure to file an application within the same period shall be deemed a waiver of the right to file the same.”

The signing of the law comes almost 5 years since the war erupted on May 23, 2017 between government forces and terrorists from the Maute Group.

The months-long conflict displaced thousands of Marawi residents and they continue to face hardship as the Duterte government has yet to fully rehabilitate the city and surrounding areas.

In February 2022, Task Force Bangon Marawi chair and Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said that the rehabilitation program would be “90 to 95%” finished before Duterte steps down from office as his term ends on June 30. – Rappler.com