Hindi Ito Marites: Duterte’s ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with China

Just what did the former president give away in his secret deal with his beloved China?

Could a secret pact with the Chinese government be the reason why the China Coast Guard now keeps pounding Philippine naval resupply boats with water cannons in the West Philippine Sea?

Rodrigo Duterte, former president of the Philippines, apparently forged a “gentlemen’s agreement” with the People’s Republic of China, according to his own former spokesperson, Harry Roque. A Chinese official also said that such an agreement exists, although it appears it was never in black-and-white.

What was on the line? Apparently, our country’s right to maintain a naval presence in Ayungin Shoal, which an international arbitral tribunal ruled in 2016 to be part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. In this episode, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug explains the implications of Duterte’s deal with China, which continues to hound the country after he stepped down from power. – Rappler.com