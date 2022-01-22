Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Balut Island in Sarangani town, Davao Occidental, on Saturday, January 22, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.
The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 33 kilometers.
No damage was expected but there will be aftershocks, Phivolcs said in a bulletin issued at 11:06 am.
Phivolcs initially reported a magnitude 6.5 earthquake and that damage was expected in its first bulletin issued at 10:33 am, but later revised this to magnitude 6.1.
Phivolcs also said that there was no tsunami threat to the Philippines.
Reported intensities
Intensity III – Sarangani, Davao Occidental
Intensity I – Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Instrumental intensity
Intensity I – General Santos City
Davao Oriental quake
Earlier on Saturday, at 4:43 am, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Baganga in Davao Oriental. The quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a deth of 102 kilometers.
No damage was expected but aftershocks were likely, Phivolcs said.
Reported intensities
Intensity IV – Baganga and Caraga, Davao Oriental; Maco, Davao de Oro
Intensity III – Mawab and Monkayo, Davao de Oro; Lupon, Manay and San Isidro, Davao Oriental; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur
Instrumental Intensity
Intensity I – Bislig City, Surigao del Sur
