Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Davao Occidental

(2nd UPDATE) No damage is expected but there will be aftershocks, says Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Balut Island in Sarangani town, Davao Occidental, on Saturday, January 22, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 33 kilometers.

No damage was expected but there will be aftershocks, Phivolcs said in a bulletin issued at 11:06 am.

Phivolcs initially reported a magnitude 6.5 earthquake and that damage was expected in its first bulletin issued at 10:33 am, but later revised this to magnitude 6.1.

Phivolcs also said that there was no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

Reported intensities

Intensity III – Sarangani, Davao Occidental
Intensity I – Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Instrumental intensity

Intensity I – General Santos City

Davao Oriental quake

Earlier on Saturday, at 4:43 am, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Baganga in Davao Oriental. The quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a deth of 102 kilometers.

No damage was expected but aftershocks were likely, Phivolcs said.

Reported intensities

Intensity IV – Baganga and Caraga, Davao Oriental; Maco, Davao de Oro
Intensity III – Mawab and Monkayo, Davao de Oro; Lupon, Manay and San Isidro, Davao Oriental; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur

Instrumental Intensity

Intensity I – Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

– Rappler.com

