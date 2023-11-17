Davao Occidental faces magnitude 6.8 earthquake | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocks Davao Occidental and other parts of Mindanao on Friday afternoon, November 17.

Authorities suspect the men who shot and killed two passengers inside a bus in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday, November 15, were hired gunmen.

The United States and the Philippines sign a landmark deal that would allow Washington to export nuclear technology and material to Manila.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells U.S. media, Israel’s attempts to minimize civilian casualties were ‘not successful.’

Short video app Tiktok says it will prohibit content promoting Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter detailing his justifications for attacks against Americans.

The iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro welcomes superstar Taylor Swift to town ahead of her first set of concerts in Brazil.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee pulls out all the stops in her aviator-themed national costume at the Miss Universe 2023 competition! — Rappler.com