Governor Fernando of vote-rich Bulacan endorses Robredo

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo received the endorsement of Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando on Saturday, March 5, as she visited the vote-rich province.

At an event in the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium in Malolos City, Fernando called Robredo “president” as he introduced her to the crowd.

“Minamahal kong mga kalalaliwagan, sama-sama po nating palakpakan at salubungin ng isang masigabong palakpakan na may pag-asa, Bise Presidente, Republika ng Pilipinas, President Maria Leonor ‘Leni’ Gerona Robredo,” said Fernando as he introduced the vice president.

(My beloved province, let us welcome with hearty and hopeful applause, Vice President, Republic of the Philippines, President Maria Leonor ‘Leni’ Gerona Robredo.)

Fernando said Bulakeños should vote for a leader who would preserve democracy in the Philippines.

“Bilang sambayanang Bulakenyo na naging tahanan ng unang malayang republika ng Asya, hilingin nating lahat ng tulong at gabay ng Diyos na sa ating henerasyon. Nawa’y mapagkalooban tayo ng isang mabuting pinuno na taus-pusong kakalinga sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

“Isusulong ang demokrasyang pamana ng ating mga pinuno, pamamahalaan ang gobyerno para sa kabutihan ng tao, at magbubunsod ng tunay na pagababago sa ating lipunan,” he added.

(For us, Bulakeños, our province that was the home of the first free republic in Asia, let us ask for all the help and guidance of our Lord for our generation. We hope that we are provided with a good leader who will care for us as a nation. Someone who will preserve democracy that was the legacy of our leaders, someone who lead our government with pro-people policies, and someone who would push for a genuine chance in our society.)

Robredo was received warmly by Bulakeños on Saturday. According to her camp, some 45,000 people joined her grand rally in Malolos City.

Re-electionist Fernando is facing former governor Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado, the incumbent governor’s long-time ally, in the upcoming elections.

In 2016, 43% of Bulakeños voted for dictator son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Some 28% of the voters chose Robredo.

Bulacan has the 5th most number of voters among provinces. Some 2 million Bulakeños will vote on May 9. – Rappler.com