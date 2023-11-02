Comelec eyes uploading 2023 barangay, SK election results online by November 10

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUFFRAGE. Residents of Barangay Alicia in Quezon City cast their votes for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the polling precinct at SM City North EDSA in Quezon City on October 30, 2023.

Unlike in national elections, results of village polls are not immediately available on the web because the vote is fully manual, which makes the process longer than usual

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is eyeing to have the official results of the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections uploaded on its website by mid-November.

“Around Thursday (November 9) or Friday (November 10),” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in response to Rappler’s query on Thursday, November 2.

Asked what factors are complicating the release of results online, Garcia added: “It’s the submission from the field. They prioritize the salaries of electoral boards.”

The canvassing of results has wrapped up in all 42,001 villages in the Philippines, and proclamation of winners has been completed except for aspirants who have pending disqualification cases with the Comelec.

The winning candidates will fill in a total of 672,432 seats for the village and youth councils, and will have a term that ends in December 2025. – Rappler.com