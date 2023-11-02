Comelec eyes uploading 2023 barangay, SK election results online by November 10

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is eyeing to have the official results of the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections uploaded on its website by mid-November.
“Around Thursday (November 9) or Friday (November 10),” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in response to Rappler’s query on Thursday, November 2.
Unlike in national elections, results of village-based polls are not immediately available on the web because the vote is fully manual, which makes the process longer than usual.
Asked what factors are complicating the release of results online, Garcia added: “It’s the submission from the field. They prioritize the salaries of electoral boards.”
The canvassing of results has wrapped up in all 42,001 villages in the Philippines, and proclamation of winners has been completed except for aspirants who have pending disqualification cases with the Comelec.
The winning candidates will fill in a total of 672,432 seats for the village and youth councils, and will have a term that ends in December 2025. – Rappler.com
