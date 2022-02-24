‘Servant leaders’: Framers of 1987 Constitution back Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

In her message to her supporters, Robredo emphasized the importance of giving ordinary citizens the chance to take part in the governance. For the past 6 years, the Office of the Vice President has been helping Antiqueu00f1o farmers and fishermen with several projects. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines – Framers of the 1987 Philippine Constitution have endorsed the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, citing their track records as servant leaders who can inspire generations of Filipinos.

“As framers of the 1987 Constitution, we wish to state with all conviction that, among the candidates for president, Vice President Leni Robredo best embodies the principles and values found in the Basic Charter of the land,” the framers said in a statement on Thursday, February 24.

“Vice-President Leni Robredo’s record of public service, as well as that of Senator Kiko Pangilinan, demonstrate their competence, capabilities and the qualities of servant leaders who can inspire generations of our people to bring our country to its greatness,” they added.

They said Robredo “embodies the constitutional vision of leaders who live modest lives and are transparent in the use of the powers of office.”

Among the framers who signed the statement are the following:

Felicitas Aquino Arroyo

Teodoro Bacani, Bishop Emeritus of Novaliches

Florangel Rosario Braid

Hilario Davide Jr., former Supreme Court chief justice

Edmundo Garcia

Christian Monsod, former Commission on Elections chairman

Rene Sarmiento

Jaime Tadeo

Wilfrido Villacorta

Retired Supreme Court justice Adolfo Azcuna inhibited from endorsing the tandem because he is part of the Philippine Judicial Academy.

Meanwhile, Edmundo Garcia, among the framers who endorsed the tandem, even penned a book for Robredo, Servant Leader: Leni Robredo. Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, son of Hilario Davide Jr., already endorsed Robredo’s bid for presidency.

The framers also said they signed the endorsement in memory of their fellow framers who already passed on like the late Commission on Human Rights chairperson Chito Gascon.

The 1987 Constitution was ratified a year after the EDSA People Power Revolution toppled the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos. – Rappler.com