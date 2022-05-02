Rappler Talk: Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba on North politics and his reelection bid

LIVE

In this interview by Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada, Mamba talks about the Ilocano vying for the presidency and the many issues the Cagayan province is facing

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba is seeking a last term to continue his plans for his northern province. His plans include a rehabilitated seaport and an international airport to attract foreign tourists, with both projects likely to involve Chinese investment if he has his way.

He wants to know who is behind Fuga Island, where plans for a Chinese “smart city” were scuttled by national security concerns.

Mamba, like many politicians in the so-called “Solid North,” back Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for president, but he has some criticisms for the Ilocano vying for Malacañang.

Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada interviews Mamba on local and national elections, environmental concerns such as dredging and black-sand mining, China, and national security in this sit-down interview. Catch it at 8 pm on Monday, May 2, on this page and Rappler’s social media platforms. – Rappler.com