Political clan members poised to win party-list seats

As of the latest count, at least six organizations with political clan members as first nominees are set to win congressional seats

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine party list continues to serve as a backdoor to Congress for members of political dynasties.

There are at least nine political clans with a chance to have more power via party-list seats, based on Rappler’s computation from partial, unofficial results from 98.17% of precincts reporting as of May 11, 12:05 pm.

Party-list groups need at least 2% of the vote to be entitled one seat in Congress.

The 1987 Constitution created the party list as a system of proportional representation where various kinds of organizations, including those representing marginalized sectors – such as laborers, peasants, urban poor, indigenous peoples, women, and youth – could participate.

Analysts have found that political dynasties, which are already prohibited by the Constitution, have been using the party-list system as a backdoor to expanding their powers.

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism earlier found that at least 70 of the 177 party-list groups accredited by the Comelec for the 2022 elections have nominees who are connected to political clans or incumbent local or national elected officials.

Here’s a list of party-list groups poised to acquire one congressional seat each, and their nominees:

Tingog Sinarangan, with a 2.42% share of votes at 872,318 First nominee: Incumbent Tingog Representative Yedda Romualdez, wife of Leyte 1st District Representative Ferdinand Romualdez

Citizens’ Battle Against Corruption (CIBAC), with 1.74% of votes at 628,595 First nominee: Incumbent CIBAC Representative Eduardo “Eddie” Villanueva, father of Senator Joel Villanueva and brother-in-law of former CIBAC representative Sherwin Tugna

An Waray, with 1.06% of votes at 383,304 First nominee: Florencio Noel, husband of Malabon Representative Josephine Noel. His sister Victoria Noel also served as An Waray representative from 2013 to 2019.

Ako Ilocano Ako (AIA), with 1.05% of votes at 379,251 First nominee: Richelle Singson, daughter of former Ilocos Sur governor and incumbent Narvacan Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson Second nominee: Allen Singson, former Candon mayor and nephew of Chavit Singson Third nominee: Chistian Singson, son of Chavit Singson

Kusug Tausug, with 0.98% of votes at 352,629 First nominee: Shernee Tan Tambut, daughter of Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan

Ang Asosasyon Sang Mangunguma Nga Bisaya-Owa Manguguma Incorporated (Aambis-OWA), with 0.68% of votes at 245,365 First nominee: Lex Colada, brother-in-law of incumbent Aambis-OWA Representative Sharon Garin. Colada is married to Guimbal Mayor Jennifer Garin-Colada, Sharon’s sister.



These are the party-list groups with political clan members as second or third nominees. They can only get seats if their organizations garner 4% of the votes, or, in cases where the groups get only 2% of the votes, if the first or sitting nominee dies or resigns:

Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines (AGAP), with 1.01% of votes at 365,018 Second nominee: Lala Sotto, daughter of Senate President Vicente Sotto III

Anakalusugan, with 0.78% of votes at 280,035 It’s original second nominee was Regina Mandanas, wife of Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, who died a few days before election day. (Mrs. Mandanas herself was a former Marinduque congresswoman, from a political family). There were talks that Governor Mandanas’ brother was being considered to replace her as nominee.

1-PACMAN, with 0.75% of votes at 269,898 Third nominee: Marlon Bautista, older brother of Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.



– Rappler.com