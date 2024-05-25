[Hindi ito Marites] First Lady Liza Marcos: Unofficial presidential spokesperson?

Our first official First Lady in 21 years is one to watch

MANILA, Philippines – When she called Vice President Sara Duterte a “bad shot,” a shot was indeed fired, and it rang out. First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos – “LAM” to those in the know – didn’t even try to finesse her ventilation. Never mind if it frayed whatever thread still held the UniTeam together.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not his wife, the President says later on, so, please, leave him out of the beef between LAM and the veep. Except we’ve seen this script play out before, when the country was gripped by what’s gone down in history as a “conjugal dictatorship” – one plays the good cop and, the other, the bad.

The Philippines’ first official First Lady in 21 years is one to watch. – Rappler.com

