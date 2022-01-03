Marcos campaign headquarters shut as over 20 staff get COVID-19

Public appearances and sorties of the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte tandem are also canceled until January 15

MANILA, Philippines – More than 20 staff working for the campaign of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, January 3, prompting the temporary closure of their headquarters.

Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said in a statement on Monday that the campaign headquarters along EDSA in Mandaluyong City will be closed until further notice.

It will be completely disinfected, according to Rodriguez.

Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, have also canceled public appearances, sorties, and assemblies starting Monday until January 15.

“However, campaign preparations and other administrative functions of the UniTeam will proceed nonstop through work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings of the concerned staffers and campaign personnel,” Rodriguez said.

“The UniTeam also advises all its supporters nationwide to exercise self-restraint and avoid holding unilateral campaign or political activities that might result in the further surge of COVID-19 cases in their areas.”

Rodriguez said they had been requiring all visitors and staff at the campaign headquarters to undergo antigen tests at least twice a week.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3 until January 15, with COVID-19 cases on the rise again. Cases topped 4,000 for the second straight day on Monday. – Rappler.com