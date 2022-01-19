[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Survey highlights, disinfo lowlights

John Nery sits down with Pulse Asia president Ronnie Holmes to discuss hidden highlights of the December 2021 survey—and then meets with Rappler’s data forensics team to explore their latest research: Marcos disinformation operations on Twitter

With campaign season officially kicking off in a few weeks, we ask the following questions: what do the most recent surveys tell us about each candidate’s performance in the public’s eye, and how volatile are disinformation tactics shaping up to be?

In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, veteran journalist John Nery sits down with Pulse Asia president Ronnie Holmes to discuss hidden highlights of the December 2021 survey—and then meets with Rappler’s data forensics team Gaby Baizas, Pauline Macaraeg, and Dylan Salcedo to explore their latest research: Marcos disinformation operations on Twitter.

