LIVESTREAM: Comelec’s PiliPinas Debate for VP candidates – March 20

To watch the Comelec vice presidential debate, click the video at the topmost portion of this page.

MANILA, Philippines – After the presidential candidates faced-off in a debate on Saturday, March 19, seven out of nine vice presidential candidates will also join a debate organized by the Commission on Elections on March 20.

Among the vice presidential bets, only two will skip the debates: Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who did not confirm her attendance, and House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, who begged off due to medical reasons.

The debate will be moderated by broadcast journalist Ruth Cabal and will be held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza. The other remaining vice presidential debate (in a town hall format) will also be held in Sofitel on April 23.

For the bets not attending the debate, podiums assigned to them will be placed on the debate stage to remind the public of their absence.

