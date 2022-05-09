WATCH: Marcos Jr. thanks supporters as results show commanding lead

THANKFUL. In this file photo, UniTeam presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves to supporters during a campaign sortie in Sta. Maria, Bulacan on March 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is leading the presidential race based on partial, unofficial results, faced his supporters past 11 pm Monday, May 9, to thank them for their support.

He has received 26,313,353 votes as of 12:12 am Tuesday, May 10, with 81.80% of precincts reporting. His closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, got 12,554,852 votes.

At the top floor of his campaign headquarters, where celebrations erupted, Marcos stood on a podium to face his family and a row of cameras, smiling.

“We know that the count is not yet done, is not yet over, we still need to be on guard,” Marcos said in his first speech after elections.

“Kahit hindi pa tapos nga ang pagbibilang, hindi makapag-antay ang aking pasasalamat sa inyong lahat (Even if the counting is not yet over, I could not wait to thank all of you).”

He added: “I want to thank you for all that you have done for us. There are thousands of you out there: volunteers, parallel groups, political leaders that have…that cast their lot with us, because of their belief in our message of unity, because of their belief in the candidate, in the Marcos-Duterte tandem.”

After the 10-minute address, Marcos stepped out of the briefing room with his family and faced over a dozen staff members who queued for selfies and autographs.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong trabaho (Thank you for your work),” Marcos said as he signed the back of their shirts.

On the ground floor of the headquarters, the crowd kept swelling. From over a dozen earlier in the evening, the crowd ballooned to over a hundred by midnight, with some people carrying Philippine flags and placards that declared Marcos’ triumph.

“May nanalo na! May nanalo na! May nanalo na! (We have a winner! We have a winner! We have a winner!)” they chanted. – Rappler.com