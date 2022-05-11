WATCH: How volunteers help encode election returns at the PPCRV command center

LIVE

Here’s a step-by-step look into how volunteers help out at the PPCRV command center at the University of Santo Tomas

MANILA, Philippines – After the first batch of partial and unofficial results came in for the 2022 elections, hundreds of volunteers signed up to assist the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) in their parallel vote count.

At the PPCRV’s command center located at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Quadricentennial Pavilion, volunteers help encode physical copies of election returns printed by vote-counting machines after polls had closed. Volunteer operations at the center are 24/7.

PPCRV spokesperson Vann dela Cruz said they expected around 200 volunteers per day for the command center. On Tuesday, May 10, Dela Cruz said PPCRV accommodated around 1,000 volunteers.

PPCRV command center floor director Richard Santos gives us a walkthrough of how volunteers help encode election returns. – Rappler.com