WATCH: Kiko Pangilinan’s speech at 2022 proclamation rally

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Kiko Pangilinan officially launched his bid for the vice presidency on Tuesday, February 8, from Naga City in Camarines Sur, the home province of his standard-bearer, Vice President Leni Robredo.

While Pangilinan is running under the Liberal Party’s banner, Robredo, though LP chair, is running as an independent candidate. Pangilinan was announced as Robredo’s running mate at the last minute, or during the filing of certificates of candidacy in October 2021.

Pangilinan, a farmers’ and fishers’ advocate, described lifting a heavy bayong (big woven bag) to illustrate how their tandem’s government would bring the masses out of the depths of society.

“‘Pag ang bayong mabigat, saan mo ibubuhat, sa ibabaw, o sa ilalim? Kinakailangan sa ilalaim, dahil pagka sa ibabaw masisira. Matatapon ang iyong laman. Pero ‘pag sa ilalim, inangat mo lahat, maidadala mo nang maayos ang mga gamit sa loob. Iyan ang gagawin namin. Uunahin ‘yung nasa ilalim,” he said.

(If the bag is heavy, where will you hold it, at the top or the bottom? It must be at the bottom, because if you lift it at the top, it will break. The things inside will fall out. But if you carry from the bottom, you will bring everything up and along with you. This is what we’ll do. We’ll put the ones at the bottom first.)

Watch Kiko Pangilinan’s full speech here on Rappler. – Rappler.com