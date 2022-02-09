WATCH: Leni Robredo’s speech at 2022 proclamation rally

PROCLAMATION RALLY. Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan kick-iff their campaign for the May elections at Plaza Quezon in Naga City on February 8, 2022.

Vice President Leni Robredo launches her bid for the presidency from her hometown, Naga City in Camarines Sur. Watch her full speech here.

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo officially launched her presidential campaign in no less than her hometown, Naga City in Camarines Sur, on Tuesday, February 8.

Together with running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan and members of her Senate slate, the lone female presidential candidate appeared before a pink-clad crowd and spoke about her brand of leadership: reaching out to those in the margins of society and making them the center of public service.

“Isang pamahalaang magmamadaling sumaklolo ‘pag dumaing ka, makikipagpuyatan para mapaginhawa ka, lulusong sa baha para iahon ka. Susuotan natin ng tsinelas ang gobyerno at patatawirin sa mga pilapil papunta sa iyo. Sa ating pamamahala, laylayan ang magiging bagong sentro,” she promised.

(A government that will rush to your side when you cry out for help, that will stay up all night with you to comfort you, and will brave floodwaters to save you. We are going to put slippers on the government and make it cross embankments to reach you. Under my leadership, the margins of society will be the new center.)

The tsinelas (slippers) remark is a nod to Robredo’s late husband, former interior secretary Jesse Robredo, who championed tsinels leadership, or governance that is accessible and people-centered.

