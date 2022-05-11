Vilma Caluag is Pampanga capital’s first female mayor

LADY MAYOR. Vilma Caluag, the mayor-elect of the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, with the local Comelec board of canvassers during her proclamation on May 10, 2022. Screenshot from Vilma's husband Melchor Caluag's Facebook live.

The current barangay chief wins a five-way race to replace Mayor Edwin Santiago, who is serving his last term

MABALACAT CITY, Philippines – The City of San Fernando, Pampanga, made history on Tuesday evening, May 10, when the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office announced that it had elected Vilma Caluag as its first female mayor.

Caluag, the president of San Fernando’s Association of Barangay Captains and the current village chief of Brgy. Dolores, will take over the seat being vacated by Mayor Edwin Santiago, who is serving his last term.

Based on electoral returns sent to the transparency servers, Caluag garnered 57,486 votes to win the five-way race. Her closest rival, provincial board member Rosve Henson, came in second with 47,597 votes, followed by incumbent Vice Mayor Jimmy Lazatin with 36,663 votes, former congressman Oca Rodriguez with 19,512 votes, and Alejandra “Sandy” Quiwa with 324 votes.

Together with Caluag, the Comelec board of canvassers also proclaimed the newly elected vice mayor BJ Lagman, and councilors Brenz Gonzales, Alvin Mendoza, Ricky Hizon, Reggie David, Tina Lagman, Ato Agustin, Angel Wijangco, Ayzel Macalino, Redentor Halili, and Rose Calimlim. – Rappler.com

Joann Manabat is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.