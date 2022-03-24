What will happen to VP bet Tito Sotto after Lacson-Reporma break?

WHAT NEXT? Vice presidential candidate Senator Vicente Sotto III during the Comelec debate at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City.

Senator Vicente Sotto III is still the strongest contender against leading vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte. Will Reporma still endorse him?

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Vicente Sotto III does not know if he will still be endorsed by Partido Reporma after it dropped his standard-bearer Senator Panfilo Lacson in favor of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, March 24, Sotto said that, unlike Lacson, who was given a call by Reporma president Pantaleon Alvarez, he did not receive any heads up.

“I haven’t spoken with anyone about it. I am NPC (Nationalist People’s Coalition). Any endorsement of any political party is welcome. That (Reporma) is not our party,” Sotto said.

Lacson said that, even though he was dropped by the party, he would want Reporma to endorse Sotto for vice president.

“I hope Reporma continues with its endorsement for him (Sotto),” Lacson said in Filipino.

Reporma’s new presidential bet, Robredo, has her own running mate, Senator Francis Pangilinan, who happens to be related to Sotto by marriage.

NPC and Reporma, along with the National Unity Party (NUP), have a semblance of an alliance through a pact to protect the integrity of the 2022 elections, but there is no agreement to support each other’s candidates.

NPC, a major national party, has not endorsed Lacson despite him being the standard-bearer of NPC chairman Sotto.

Lacson said that he felt that Alvarez was going to drop him as early as February, when they dined together and Alvarez apparently commented that a certain candidate was “getting stronger.”

It was in mid- to late-February when rallies for Robredo grew bigger and bigger and she saw a gradual, albeit minimal, increase in numbers in election surveys. Meanwhile, Lacson remained polling at single-digit percentages.

It’s a different case for Sotto as he was the closest contender for Sara Duterte and not Robredo’s running mate, Pangilinan. Duterte polled at 53%, Sotto polled at 24%, and Pangilinan got 11% in the end-February 2022 Pulse Asia survey. – Rappler.com